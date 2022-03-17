Midland man sentenced to life in prison for child exploitation offenses

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A federal judge sentenced a Midland man Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for child exploitation offenses involving an 11-year-old, including sex trafficking, production and possession of child pornography, and committing a felony involving a minor while registered as a sex offender.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Martin Renteria, 52, who had committed similar crimes in the past, enticed an 11-year-old into engaging in sexual acts on multiple occasions. Renteria purchased expensive gifts for the child in exchange for the sexual acts, and at least one occasion, he also recorded a video of one of the sexual acts.

“The successful prosecution of this serial child abuser demonstrates the Department of Justice’s unwavering commitment to targeting repeat and dangerous sexual offenders against children, however they commit their crimes,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and hold accountable those who exploit children.”

“Today’s sentencing of Martin Renteria – a child predator who again inflicted serious pain and caused harm despite being an individual required to register as a sex offender – demonstrates our commitment to assist our local law enforcement partners to ensure serial predators are brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. “These types of crimes leave a wake of destruction and brokenness for both the child victims and their families. I wish to thank the attorneys with the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice for their invaluable assistance in this case.”

A jury convicted Renteria of these charges on Nov. 10, 2021.

The Midland Police Department investigated the case, with computer forensics assistance from the Justice Department’s High Technology Investigative Unit.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.