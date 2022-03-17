Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman leaving her job in Longview was held up at gunpoint Wednesday.

At about 4:51 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. Cotton St. where a woman had been robbed.

When officers arrived, they made contact with her. The victim told them she was leaving work when a tall black male approached her, displayed a gun, and demanded her vehicle. The victim let the suspect take her vehicle, a blue Toyota Sienna minivan, and he fled towards S. Eastman Rd.

The victim’s vehicle has a cracked windshield on the passenger’s side and the driver’s side rear quarter panel is completely dented in. The license plate is Texas tag FJB1156.

Longview Police are looking for the suspect described as a tall black male with dreadlocks past his ears. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you happen to see this vehicle, please do not approach the vehicle or the suspect. Please call the police at 911 or (903) 237-1170.

