Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jefferson man sentenced to prison for distributing bomb-making instructions

Beau Merryman (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Beau Merryman (Source: Harrison County Jail)(Harrison County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) – A Jefferson man has been sentenced to just over three years in prison.

Beau Daniel Merryman, 21, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices. Merryman was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on March 17 by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

According to information presented in court, between September and October 2019, Merryman engaged in a series of online conversations with covert FBI employees during which he provided detailed instructions on how to make multiple types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs.

Merryman explained how to construct the IEDs, select explosives, pack shrapnel for maximum damage, and construct fuses or detonating devices. Merryman also directed that the IEDs be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations, according to the FBI.

“The defendant threatened the safety of countless lives by sharing bomb-making information. That information and training could have caused immeasurable harm and damage if it was given to a dangerous individual,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.

“Anyone who provides others with the technical know-how to commit acts of violence against innocent people will suffer the wrath of local, state and federal law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “No stone will be left unturned to catch and prosecute such individuals.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tyler Resident Agency, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department, and Tyler Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Coan and Ryan Locker.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot
Source: KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up after Gregg County wreck involving motorcycle, pickup

Latest News

WATCH: Crowd goes crazy when Indiana cheerleaders dislodge ball so game can continue
WATCH: Crowd goes crazy when Indiana cheerleaders dislodge ball so game can continue
ETCOG
ETCOG Broadband Project
Gladewater Water
City of Gladewater renovating infrastructure affected by 2021 snowstorm
Teaching During Crisis
Teaching During A Global Crisis
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine