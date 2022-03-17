Huntington woman agrees to prison term in death of child

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington woman is headed to prison for a crime against her son back in 2018.

Keo’she Holman, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of injury of a child, and accepted a 20-year prison sentence in Judge Paul White’s court.

Her co-defendant, Angel Nunez of Lufkin, who was her boyfriend at the time, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Nov. 29, 2021, and accepted a 48-year prison sentence.

In May 2018 officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the woman on a capital murder charge and filed the same charge on her boyfriend after the woman’s 1-year-old son died at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital.

The autopsy on the 1-year-old boy ruled the cause of death to be “blunt force trauma to the abdomen consistent with continuous child abuse.”

Holman and Nunez were each charged with capital murder - child under the age of 6 in 2018. Nunez was also charged with first-degree felony injury to a child, Class C misdemeanor open container, and a Class C misdemeanor charge for no seat belt.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Legend Adams, Holman’s 1-year-old son, was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin because he wasn’t breathing, and he later died.

“He was previously treated at Texas Children’s Hospital for a broken arm and severe sinus infection,” Pebsworth said. “In the week that followed, sores appeared on his body that Holman claimed were the result of an Impetigo infection.”

However, an autopsy was performed on Legend, and the medical examiner ruled that the cause of his death was “blunt force trauma to the abdomen consistent with continuous child abuse.” The toddler’s injuries included lacerations to his liver, pancreas, and stomach with various stages of healing noted, Pebsworth said.

Angel Nunez (Source: Angelina County Jail)

“The medical examiner also conferred with detectives and concluded that the marks on Legend’s body that Holman claimed to be Impetigo appeared to be consistent with cigarette or cigar burns,” Pebsworth said.

