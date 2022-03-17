Heroes Ranch in Quitman to be ‘all accessible’ for disabled veterans’ families

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - On 288 acres of land in Quitman is Heroes Ranch, an all-accessible ranch under construction for disabled veterans and their families.

“We’ve got about 250 high fence, we do have a low fence section that kind of winds up and down the Sandy Creek that we do pig hunting down there, and duck hunting down there. So we use all the ranch, it’s all accessible,” said Freeman Sawyer, founder of Heroes Ranch in Quitman.

Sawyer said the idea had been in his head for many years. He grew up around those who served in the military and wanted to find a way to support those heroes once they came home. Sawyer and his team toured ranches all over the country looking for all-accessible ranches.

“And when you got there, they had one or two things that were handicap accessible but not really the whole ranch. What we’re trying to do here at Heroes Ranch is make everything accessible for the hero,” Sawyer said.

They have Side-by-Sides that are wheelchair accessible. They have Action Trackchairs that allow the veteran to independently get around the rough terrain, and pontoon boats as well.

“It’ll fold down flat and then all the seats are removable and there’s anchor points in there, so we can actually wheel a guy right in, we can anchor him down, and he can fish the whole lake with his family,” Sawyer said.

And when the veteran and their family get to the ranch, they’ll have an accessible place to stay, with the feeling of a lodge.

“We’re building a six-bedroom, seven-bath, (Americans With Disabilities Act) friendly hero’s house. So the lodging will be great,” he said. “We’ve also got a pavilion getting ready to go up. That’ll be about 45,000 square feet under the roof, with a big patio, fire pit, garage doors so we can open it up, get a breeze in there, shut them in the winter time and keep everybody warm.”

And you can’t miss the 150 foot flagpole, which has a 32,000 square-foot flag when you drive up. They still have work to be done, but Sawyer hopes they are done by the 2022 deer season.

Veterans and their families will not have to pay for their visit. Veterans can apply online.

