Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing clouds and chances for strong/severe thunderstorms this evening through midnight. The storms are expected to begin forming in East Texas shortly before sunset and spread eastward until about midnight tonight. Gusty winds near 60 mph are possible along with some hail near half-dollar size possible. The Flash Flooding risk is non-existent, and the Tornado risk is extremely low at this time. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from this evening until Midnight/1 AM tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under a Slight Risk through tonight. Most of the strongest storms are expected over Northern and Eastern sections of East Texas. The Tyler/Longview/Nacogdoches areas are in the watch and all points north and east. Please remain Weather Alert this evening. A VERY WINDY FRIDAY is expected with WNW winds of 15-25 mph, gusts to 30-35 mph are possible. The upcoming weekend looks to be very nice with cool mornings/mild afternoons and plenty of sunshine. Spring officially begins on Sunday. Early next week, Monday and Tuesday, another First Alert Weather Day has been declared as very strong/severe thunderstorms are expected. Even a few violent storms are possible. The risk for isolated Tornadoes has been elevated to Medium, the High Wind threat to HIGH and the Large Hail threat to High as well. The Flash Flood Risk is also at Medium and may have to be raised to High. For Monday and Monday night, there is a 30% Chance (Moderate Risk) for strong/severe storms across much of East Texas. We will continue to monitor this potential for severe weather along with this evening’s threat, so please remain alert and watch for updates through the next several days.

