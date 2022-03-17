ETBU staff, students remember former coach killed in Wednesday crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Staff and students at an East Texas university are mourning the loss of an alumnus and former coach.

Tyler James was killed in the Tuesday bus crash in Midland.

Before becoming head golf coach at the University of the Southwest, James was an assistant coach at East Texas Baptist University.

The mood was somber at East Texas Baptist University Thursday as faculty and students remembered the former golf coach.

“Tyler James was passionate about life, period. He was so passionate about everything he did,” said ETBU golf coach Sydney Harvey.

Killed in a crash as his team was heading home from a tournament, James is remembered as an exceptional student and individual.

“Tyler was a light in this world; he truly was. He came into our golf program and brought nothing but positivity. He was everything the ETBU tiger represents and what we strive to be,” said ETBU golfer Tyler Jones.

“Relationships, coaching on the golf course, his grades, his work ethic, everything like that he did he just exemplified passion in every area of his life,” Harvey said.

James went on to complete his master’s degree at ETBU and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

“He just exuded passion for everything he did. You could tell that what he did, he had a great intent on everything. We’re leaving tomorrow. We have a tournament Saturday and Sunday. And he would say ‘Hey, I’m going to be gone, but let’s carry on my legacy by winning this one for him,” said ETBU golfer Jack Sladek.

Though we’ll never know what he would have gone on to do, those who knew him say he made a difference while he was here.

“People do die, but his memory will live on because of who he was on this earth,” Harvey said.

