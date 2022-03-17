ETBU mourns loss of former coach killed in wreck while traveling with University of the SW golf teams

MARSHALL, Texas (News release) - East Texas Baptist University is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of ETBU graduate and former Graduate Assistant Coach for the Tiger Men’s and Women’s Golf Team, Tyler James.

James graduated with his undergraduate degree from Howard Payne University, then came to ETBU to coach and pursue his Master of Science in Kinesiology. He graduated from ETBU in May of 2021. Upon graduation, he began his first year as Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s golf program at the University of the Southwest. ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn has already been in contact with both President Cory Hines of Howard Payne University as well as President Quint Thurman of University of the Southwest.

As a university community, we are connected to those around us and care deeply for all of those affected by this tragedy. The entire East Texas Baptist University community is praying for the University of the Southwest, Howard Payne University, and Coach James’ family, friends, teammates, and all whose lives he touched.

Dr. J. Blair Blackburn, President of East Texas Baptist University

“When we received news today our former coach, Tyler James, passed away in a tragic accident last night with members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams from Hobbs, New Mexico, we were shocked. This news weighs heavy on us because these are people we know. Not only did Coach James serve here at ETBU for two years and graduate with his master’s degree, but we know his team through competition and the bond that links all athletes. We are all connected and need to be there for one another in these times of grief and trial. Our campus is still grieving over the loss of our ETBU student, AJ Gibson, last week. And now we grieve the loss of another member of the ETBU family in Coach James. And we share our grief with the families who lost their children in this tragic accident. Our hearts go out to President Thurman and University of the Southwest family as they mourn the loss of six members of their golf teams and our shared coach in this tragedy.”

Ryan Erwin, Vice President of Athletics

“Our athletic department is intertwined with our University Mission. As we recruit students and bring them here to graduate and leave with a degree, we want them to have a Christ-centered education, which is also accomplished through Christ-centered athletics. So we don’t separate athletics from the University Mission, and our coaches lead Bible studies. Tyler was involved in Bible studies, discipleship, mission trips, and weekly service projects that our teams participated in. That is ingrained in all of our coaches and what we are about at ETBU, and I know Tyler took that with him to University of the Southwest.

As a coach, Tyler’s character traits were centered around hard work, dedication, and the demand for excellence within the game of golf. Golf is such an individual sport, but at the college level, it is a team sport, so he really keyed in on that with our student-athletes. He played at a high level, as he was a college athlete at Howard Payne, so he used that to inspire our student-athletes to do the best in their lives. Tyler shared his faith and shared his story, so they knew what he stood for and what ETBU athletics is all about.”

Sydney Harvey, Head Coach Tiger Golf

“Tyler was such a unique individual, and he truly believed in cultivating relationships and investing in other people. You could call him day or night with anything you needed, and he would make himself available. Not only because he just genuinely wanted to help, but because he just had such a big heart. If there was one person that you could really use as an example of a servant leader, it was Tyler James. Our Tiger Golf Team is all about family, faith, and discipline, and Tyler fit into that culture perfectly.

Our hearts just go out to everyone at University of the Southwest. Knowing Tyler and knowing the heart he had for his athletes, I can’t imagine having to go through something like this. They have our full support, love, and compassion. Tyler embodied all of those things, and I know that that’s what he would do if the situation was reversed. We are praying for them and Tyler’s family. We want to honor Tyler through this heartbreak and sorrow and use it to fuel us to be like him, a Christian servant leader, to be better people and better competitors in the future. Tyler’s legacy will be felt in ETBU athletics and in our lives forever.”

Hank Crain, senior finance accounting major, captain Tiger Golf

“Coach James never failed to put a smile on my face. He was really unique in his style of coaching, and I could tell he really cared for us. He really meant a lot to us, and I could tell it meant a lot to him. My last conversation with Coach James was a couple of months ago. He texted me to wish me good luck on my season He told me that he wanted the best for our team and loved and cared for us. One of those things stuck out to me because even after he had left ETBU, it confirmed that he really did care for us. As captain of the golf team, I will do my best to carry on his legacy. One thing I know he would want us to do is to just keep pushing, and keep working hard. He always told us our main goal was to strive to be our best. As the season goes forward, we can look at this as a time of doing it for him, a time to be our best selves in this situation and to work hard as a team. I know that he would want us to succeed, and I think if we work hard, we can continue his legacy that way. Coach James was an awesome guy, he was a really kind-hearted person that cared for us, and he cared for every person in this school, and I know he cared for the people at Southwest. Our prayers go out to all those that were affected and to the families of everyone involved.”

