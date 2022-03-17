Dangerous Chapel Hill intersection to get turn lane

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a safety concern for drivers in Smith County for some time now, but change is coming.

Traffic at the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Wolfe Lane, in the Chapel Hill area, will be getting a left turn lane installed.

After visiting the intersection in fall of 2020, Representative Matt Schaefer pushed for TxDOT to take action to improve the safety of the intersection.

They now have the funding and Schaefer said TxDOT will put the project out for bid in August and construction should start in the fall.

“It’s not safe. As people are traveling at highway speeds and they come over the hill, there’s an intersection where people are trying to turn left and if someone is not familiar with that intersection, it’s very easy for them to not notice that a vehicle is stopped right in the highway. There have been several crashes that have taken place there and the time has come to get this fixed,” said Schaefer.

Prior to this measure, TxDOT installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit. The Tyler District’s project was selected, and about a $1M budget was approved.

