Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dangerous Chapel Hill intersection to get turn lane

Drivers in Chapel Hill waiting for a safe moment to turn left onto Wolfe Lane, and Hwy 64.
Drivers in Chapel Hill waiting for a safe moment to turn left onto Wolfe Lane, and Hwy 64.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a safety concern for drivers in Smith County for some time now, but change is coming.

Traffic at the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Wolfe Lane, in the Chapel Hill area, will be getting a left turn lane installed.

After visiting the intersection in fall of 2020, Representative Matt Schaefer pushed for TxDOT to take action to improve the safety of the intersection.

They now have the funding and Schaefer said TxDOT will put the project out for bid in August and construction should start in the fall.

“It’s not safe. As people are traveling at highway speeds and they come over the hill, there’s an intersection where people are trying to turn left and if someone is not familiar with that intersection, it’s very easy for them to not notice that a vehicle is stopped right in the highway. There have been several crashes that have taken place there and the time has come to get this fixed,” said Schaefer.

Prior to this measure, TxDOT installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit. The Tyler District’s project was selected, and about a $1M budget was approved.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot
Source: KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up after Gregg County wreck involving motorcycle, pickup

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Source: KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up after Gregg County wreck involving motorcycle, pickup
Safety City
WebXtra: Kids learn traffic tips from Longview’s Safety City
TxDOT warns of gas leak near Austin Street in Nacogdoches