Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Baby abandoned in field found alive

Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Chris Rosato, WAFB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – An abandoned baby whose mother checked herself into a mental health institution was found alive in a field, police said.

The baby does not have any obvious signs of trauma and is currently being evaluated at a hospital, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department told WAFB. The baby’s name is Niguel Jackson, according to a family member.

It’s unclear exactly how long Niguel was left alone in the field.

Police tell WAFB there are no charges pending against the baby’s mother at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Authorities said the mother was taken to the search area and assisted first responders in locating the missing 8-month-old.

“The medics jumped on him and started treating him right away and ... I think he’s gonna be fine. You know, it’s still in a dangerous area, but still think that it’s just a miracle basically to see the condition he was in. I did not expect that at all,” Mike Chutz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said.

Baton Rouge first responders launched the search for Niguel earlier Wednesday morning after learning the infant had been left alone.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the child’s mother went to a fire station on Tuesday and had to be taken to the hospital for mental help.

While the woman was being treated, she mentioned the leaving the baby in a field, authorities say.

“This thing would’ve dragged another several hours, and it could’ve been a different outcome. We’re glad that didn’t happen,” Chutz said.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Source: KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up after Gregg County wreck involving motorcycle, pickup

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A North Dakota woman said she was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to a man claiming he...
Woman scammed by George Strait impersonator shares story
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
NC statehouse
NC Republican leaders seek to intervene in case to defend voter ID law
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death