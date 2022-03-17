Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe; father in custody

The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean has been canceled after South Fulton police found her safe.

Her biological father, 33-year-old Erjahn McClean, has been taken into custody in connection to her disappearance.

Georgia authorities say she was abducted Wednesday night from a home in South Fulton.

CBS46 went to the 5000 block of Upper Elm Street where Cali was last seen on Wednesday.

Rosetta Dobbins, the mother of the toddler, told CBS46 that she and Cali were visiting South Fulton to see her mother’s best friend who lives in the county. Dobbins said on Wednesday Cali’s father suddenly started contacting her and was requesting to see Cali.

She said McClean lives in New York but in a matter of a few hours he showed up to her friend’s home in South Fulton County. She said he started acting very aggressively and was banging on the front door of the home where they were staying, demanding to see Cali.

Dobbins said when she eventually came outside with Cali so that he could see her, he assaulted Dobbins, took her phone, snatched little Cali and took off in a black 2022 Land Rover.

Dobbins said Cali was still wearing her pink two-piece night set when she was kidnapped by McClean. Dobbins told CBS46 that she is no longer in a relationship with McClean but she allows him to see his daughter Cali.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
Bodies found in burned trailer were shot prior to fire
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine