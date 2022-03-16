Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Special Tyler camp teaches kids what it takes to become a YouTuber

WEBXTRA: Special Tyler camp teaches kids what it takes to become a Youtuber
By Sariah Bonds and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A special spring break camp in Tyler is teaching students what it takes to become a YouTuber.

The ‘Become A YoutTuber’ class hosted by Code Ninja, teaches students the essentials of what it takes to become active on YouTube.

The course teaches things such as how to record, edit, and upload videos, learning about copyrights and fair use, and more.

This spring break camp is geared towards kids learning coding and having fun during their break away from school.

The kids first learn to set up their own YouTube channel. Then they view other channels and learn what makes popular channels stand out.

They then get to record their own videos and work on the logo for their channel.

Brody Floyd is a 1st grade ninja at the camp who enjoys working with the counselors they refer to as “Sensei.”

“I like it because I get to play different things on channels and I get to make videos about them and people will watch them and sometimes they’ll give me good views,” says Floyd.

Floyd has also learned how to save, edit, and upload the videos to their channels.

The owner of Code Ninja, Ashley Smith, talks about how vital parental supervision is when it comes to kids being on online platforms.

“Children should always be supervised when they are on the internet, no matter what they’re doing. Parental guidance while they’re on the internet, we do require parental permission, so they have to get their parents’ email addresses to be able to set up their Gmail for YouTube,” says Smith

Smith says that kids are putting their online time to use rather than spending hours gaming or scrolling through social media sites.

“So they’re not mindlessly playing a game while they’re here they’re actually building and coding and learning what it means to take it from nothing to something that somebody else can play,”

As a former engineer, Smith stresses the importance of kids making the most of the online world and using those skills to their advantage for the future.

“So what we teach, even though it is on the computer, and they are learning how to program, they’re learning how to actually develop those games, develop those skills to actually be a programmer as they grow up, or to have the ability to make an app when they need to,” said Smith

Code Ninja is having their grand opening on April 9. Kids can come learn and play at different stations such as Minecraft, Roblox, Coding with scratch, and 3-D printing. Click here for their website.

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight

Latest News

SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality International Women’s Day teach-in
SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality International Women’s Day teach-in
Tyler Mayor Don Warren speaks via Zoom with Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland.
Tyler partners with Polish sister city to aid Ukrainian refugees
Broughton Recreation Center
Progress on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center about 60 percent complete
WebXtra: Longview holding first kite festival
Longview holding first kite festival Wednesday