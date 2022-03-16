Special Tyler camp teaches kids what it takes to become a YouTuber

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A special spring break camp in Tyler is teaching students what it takes to become a YouTuber.

The ‘Become A YoutTuber’ class hosted by Code Ninja, teaches students the essentials of what it takes to become active on YouTube.

The course teaches things such as how to record, edit, and upload videos, learning about copyrights and fair use, and more.

This spring break camp is geared towards kids learning coding and having fun during their break away from school.

The kids first learn to set up their own YouTube channel. Then they view other channels and learn what makes popular channels stand out.

They then get to record their own videos and work on the logo for their channel.

Brody Floyd is a 1st grade ninja at the camp who enjoys working with the counselors they refer to as “Sensei.”

“I like it because I get to play different things on channels and I get to make videos about them and people will watch them and sometimes they’ll give me good views,” says Floyd.

Floyd has also learned how to save, edit, and upload the videos to their channels.

The owner of Code Ninja, Ashley Smith, talks about how vital parental supervision is when it comes to kids being on online platforms.

“Children should always be supervised when they are on the internet, no matter what they’re doing. Parental guidance while they’re on the internet, we do require parental permission, so they have to get their parents’ email addresses to be able to set up their Gmail for YouTube,” says Smith

Smith says that kids are putting their online time to use rather than spending hours gaming or scrolling through social media sites.

“So they’re not mindlessly playing a game while they’re here they’re actually building and coding and learning what it means to take it from nothing to something that somebody else can play,”

As a former engineer, Smith stresses the importance of kids making the most of the online world and using those skills to their advantage for the future.

“So what we teach, even though it is on the computer, and they are learning how to program, they’re learning how to actually develop those games, develop those skills to actually be a programmer as they grow up, or to have the ability to make an app when they need to,” said Smith

Code Ninja is having their grand opening on April 9. Kids can come learn and play at different stations such as Minecraft, Roblox, Coding with scratch, and 3-D printing. Click here for their website.

