Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Johnson sisters reflect on time playing SFA basketball

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with basketball players Aaliyah and Aiyana Johnson as they prepared for their NCAA Tournament matchup against North Carolina.

The Johnson sisters are facing the reality that the NCAA Tournament will be their last games together as sisters. Both came to SFA behind their sister Imani, who graduated in 2018-19. All three played together for that one year.

Aaliyah will be done with eligibility at the end of the season and Aiyana will need to decide if she wants to come back for a free year of eligibility under the COVID pandemic exception.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight

Latest News

Tyler James
ETBU staff, students remember former coach killed in Wednesday crash
SFA head women’s coach Mark Kellogg busts a move.
Webxtra: SFA hopes to bring the dance party to Arizona
The SFA women's basketball team celebrates after winning the WAC Championship.
Webxtra: SFA hopes to bring the dance party to Arizona
Tyler James at ETBU
ETBU mourns loss of former coach killed in wreck while traveling with University of the SW golf teams
Stephanie Visscher
Ladyjacks ready to build on SFA tournament legacy