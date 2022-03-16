Tyler partners with Polish sister city to aid Ukrainian refugees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the majority of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland, the Tyler Sister Cities organization wanted to find a way to help Tyler’s Polish sister city, Jelenia Góra. The city is one of Tyler’s first Sister Cities, with a relationship of almost 30 years.

On Wednesday morning, Tyler Mayor Don Warren spoke via Zoom with Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Mayor Łużniak said considering the difficulties that may arise with sending goods, the best way for East Texans to help would be financially. The Tyler Sister Cities organization is now raising funds to assist Jelenia Góra with its humanitarian efforts.

East Texans can donate at the organization’s website: tylersistercities.org. All donations made through Tyler Sister Cities will be wired directly to Jelenia Góra for aiding the Ukrainian people.

