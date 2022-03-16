Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Legacy girls’ powerlifting team headed to state

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy girls’ powerlifting team is headed to the state championships. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Coach Alan Copeland about how this team has improved from a year ago.

Copeland said, “last year they were second place in the regionals this year we went and got 31 points and won the regional meet with 14 girls. We went from eight last year so we more than doubled. Powerlifting is an individual sport, where every individual competes, in lifts and squat, bench and deadlift. But this is a team sport in the sense they also work together. What I love so much about this sport, you’ll see one lady will go up and she’ll do her squat, and immediately get done with that and start wrapping the next girl up. So it’s that individual team sport, that is a great blend, which is what you do in life, you have to take care of your business but then also help somebody else out.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

