Smith County sheriff fears remedial order due to jail overcrowding

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Jail faces a possible remedial order from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards due to overcrowding. At Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the jail was 58 inmates over its maximum population.

In an email sent Sunday evening to local judges, Smith said the jail was scheduled for a state inspection either at the end of this week or the following week.

“The sheriff’s office has done everything within our power to remediate this issue,” Smith said in the email. “I appreciate those of you who have assisted with this overcrowding issue. When we are inspected this week or next and are still overcrowded, it is almost a guarantee that we will go under a remedial order.”

Smith said a remedial order would mean the jail will be instructed by the jail commission on how many inmates they can house; additionally it means the commission will determine which inmates they are able to house.

“This is usually at 80% of our capacity,” Smith said. He added the remedial order often comes with a fine to the county.

“I don’t take pleasure sending out this last plea to each of you any more than you enjoy receiving it. However, this will soon be out of our hands if we don’t act within the next couple days and get our numbers down within our inmate capacity,” Smith said in the email to judges.

An email obtained by KLTV 7 News also shows the sheriff notified judges of the overcrowding problem on March 5, when the jail was 100 inmates over its maximum population. At that time, he said the jail would no longer be accepting on-site misdemeanor offenders with the exception of alcohol, family violence, or assault-related offenses.

“In my 45 years in law enforcement, I cannot remember things ever being this bad,” Smith said in the email.

In Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and county commissioners discussed the issue with Sheriff Smith. Moran said the overcrowding comes as the result of multiple factors, including a backlog caused by COVID-19 restrictions. Moran said about 700 out of 1,150 inmates are pretrial felony cases, who have no incentive to plea their case without the threat of a jury. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is also taking fewer inmates than usual, according to Moran.

“The sheriff tells me they (TDCJ) have lots of capacity in some facilities, but they don’t have any personnel,” Moran said.

Moran also mentioned a shortage on visiting judges due to other counties working through similar overcrowding problems. He said the county will continue to brainstorm possible solutions.

“We’re going to continue to work,” Moran said. “It doesn’t mean that just because we’ve run into a block at this point that we can’t find a solution.”

Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said she made phone calls to several area county jails who have space, but the county doesn’t have the staff to send. When asked by Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix if the jail commission was showing any leniency to counties dealing with this problem, Sheriff Smith said “none whatsoever.”

“The sheriff’s association has been in contact with a representative of the governor’s office, which is who will have to make amendments to it, but nothing is going forward at this time,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.