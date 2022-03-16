Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fog is expected to form over East Texas overnight tonight. Please drive carefully if you are out and about in the fog. Use those low beam headlights and slow down. Once the fog burns off, around mid-morning we should see Mostly Sunny Skies through Thursday afternoon. Clouds begin to build back over East Texas with showers, thundershowers, and a few isolated thunderstorms possible late Thursday evening through very early on Friday morning...before dawn. The Storm Predication Center has just placed a portion of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK for significant storms during this time. At this time, we have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for this time period and we will continue to monitor it closely to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed. Stay Tuned. Rainfall totals of .25″-.75″ will be possible as this system moves through. Stay tuned. Very Pleasant weather is expected for the first weekend of Spring with plenty of sunshine, cool mornings, and very mild afternoons. Another round of thunderstorms is possible Monday into early Tuesday morning as yet another cold front moves through. The Storm Predication Center has already placed all of East Texas under a SLIGH RISK for storms, so this is another time period that needs to be watched closely. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for this time period has been raised to Moderate/High as we watch this frontal system. Rainfall during this time may reach 1.50″ and very windy conditions are likely. Have a great night.

