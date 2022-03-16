Nacogdoches travel company manager says business has rebounded since pandemic start

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At International Tours and Cruises in Nacogdoches, the phone is ringing off the hook. An uptick in the desire to travel is a welcome change for manager Camala Phillips after two years of pandemic restrictions.

“There’s been the people that are just kind of saying, ‘Hey I’m going to travel no matter what and deal with it,’” Phillips said. “Then there’s been other people that have stayed home for two years and have not even left home. So they’re like really ready to get out to travel and they are feeling more comfortable with everything being relaxed. A lot of countries are opening, all the restrictions are getting better and easier for people.”

The World Travel Tourism Council is projecting that travel and tourism in the United States will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, contributing nearly $2 trillion to the U.S. economy. In addition, they project outbound international travel from the U.S. over the Easter holiday period to be up 130 percent. Phillips said that every traveler is unique and there aren’t any factors that would separate an East Texas traveler from any other. After 40 years in the travel agent business, she has clients all across the U.S. and is still sending them to a wide range of vacation destinations this season.

“I have them traveling everywhere,” said Phillips. “Not just Mexico, not just Florida. I’ve had honeymooners go out of the country. We’ve had Thailand, just a little bit of everything.”

New factors have arisen in addition to COVID-19 concerns. The war on Ukraine and the rise in gas and flight prices are new complications for vacation travel, but Phillips said they have not deterred her clientele.

“I think the biggest fear of most people is not the war; they aren’t fearful of the area and everything, but it is getting quarantined or stranded because of either flight stoppage because of the war or contracting COVID in country and being required to quarantine there,” Phillips said.

