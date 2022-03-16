Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting

Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hitmen, one day after...
Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hitmen, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings.

A Mexican official said Juan Gerardo Treviño had been deported to the United States. The official said Treviño was a U.S. citizen, with no record of Mexican citizenship. After his arrest Sunday, members of his gang shot up the border city of Nuevo Laredo and hit the U.S. consulate with gunfire.

The consulate was closed until further notice and two U.S. border bridges leading to Laredo, Texas, were briefly closed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash

Latest News

Sign in table
Annual Tyler luncheon honors women who give back to community
Women in Tyler luncheon
Liberty Hall to start doing live concerts
"before a deadly disaster"
New London School explosion survivor recounts horrors she saw
WEBXTRA: Betty’s Antiques in Longview closing doors after 29 years
Betty’s Antiques in Longview closing doors after 29 years