Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings.

A Mexican official said Juan Gerardo Treviño had been deported to the United States. The official said Treviño was a U.S. citizen, with no record of Mexican citizenship. After his arrest Sunday, members of his gang shot up the border city of Nuevo Laredo and hit the U.S. consulate with gunfire.

The consulate was closed until further notice and two U.S. border bridges leading to Laredo, Texas, were briefly closed.

