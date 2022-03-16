Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as 200 firefighters from across the region came to assist.(Source: WTHR via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

As many as 200 firefighters from across the region came to assist. Officials said the operation could continue for around 24 hours, and people in the area were told to stay indoors and close doors and windows.

Nearly every fire department in central Indiana responded to a massive Walmart warehouse blaze in Plainfield, Ind. (WISH)

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

