Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects who fired multiple shots at vehicle

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects who stopped in front of a home on McCoy Road and fired multiple gunshots at a parked vehicle.

According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the deadly conduct incident occurred at about 9:04 p.m. on March 6. The Facebook post stated that McCoy Road is located on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines in the southern part of Marion County.

The video included with the Facebook post shows a small white or silver SUV stop in front of the home on McCoy Road. Four shots are fired from the driver’s side of the vehicle, and several rounds strike the white SUV parked near the home.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Criminal Investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-7201 or (03) 665-3961,” the Facebook post stated.

