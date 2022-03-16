Longview police say missing woman has been found safe
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department says the woman they were searching for earlier on Wednesday has been found safe. No further information was given.
PREVIOUS:
Teresa was last seen by a caregiver on Monday March 14, 2022 in the 600 block of W. Avalon Ave. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5′3″ tall, approximately 320 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.
