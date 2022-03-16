Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police say missing woman has been found safe

Teresa Rodriquez Cerda
Teresa Rodriquez Cerda(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department says the woman they were searching for earlier on Wednesday has been found safe. No further information was given.

PREVIOUS:

Teresa was last seen by a caregiver on Monday March 14, 2022 in the 600 block of W. Avalon Ave. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5′3″ tall, approximately 320 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

