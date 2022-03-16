Kilgore police K-9′s ‘alert’ on vehicle results in arrest, seizure of crack, pistol

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore police officer arrested a man after KPD K-9 officer Drogon “alerted” on a vehicle stopped on US Highway 259 and a search turned up crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a pistol Tuesday.

According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, a KPD officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Business 259 for a traffic violation. After the officer spoke to the driver, he believed the person was hiding something.

The driver gave the KPD officer to search his person, but he allegedly refused to let the officer search his vehicle. At that point, the PD officer had Drogon, his K-9 partner, do a “free air sniff” of the vehicle’s exterior.

After Drogon “alerted” on the vehicle, the KPD officer did a probable cause search of it, which turned up crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a Keltec 9mm pistol, the Facebook post stated. The officer also discovered that the driver was a convicted felon.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Crack cocaine ravaged our country in the 80s and 90s.” the Facebook post stated. “We don’t see as much of it now, thankfully. If you are selling crack, we will see you soon. To the drug dealers, Drogon sends his love.”

