Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Judge declares mistrial in Cherokee County murder case due to undisclosed evidence

Sheriff Dickson said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for this issue and believes that there was no ill will by the investigator who failed to disclose this piece of digital evidence.
(WALB)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A mistrial was declared in a murder case Tuesday due to undisclosed evidence.

On Monday March 14, the trial for the 2018 murder of Trevor Lawson began in the 369th District Court.

A jury was picked and on Tuesday the state began witness testimony. During the trial, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office determined that a piece of digital evidence was not released to the District Attorney’s Office or the Defense. At that time, this issue was brought before Judge Michael Davis and the defense.

Judge Davis declared a mistrial, and the trial will be rescheduled for a later date, Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

Sheriff Dickson said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for this issue and believes that there was no ill will by the investigator who failed to disclose this piece of digital evidence. He said the Sheriff’s Office supports Judge Davis’s ruling, as we will always support a fair and honest judicial system.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of implementing policy and procedures to assure this type of accident is prevented in the future, Dickson said.

The suspect will remain in custody at the Cherokee County jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Andrews County crash
Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality International Women’s Day teach-in
SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality International Women’s Day teach-in
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
WEBXTRA: Special Tyler camp teaches kids what it takes to become a Youtuber
Special Tyler camp teaches kids what it takes to become a YouTuber
WEBXTRA: East Texas restaurant hopes inflation doesn't cause drop in business
Inflation causing East Texans to cut back on movies, dining out
Tyler James at ETBU
ETBU mourns loss of former coach killed in wreck while traveling with University of the SW golf teams