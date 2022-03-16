Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Inflation causing East Texans to cut back on movies, dining out

WEBXTRA: East Texas restaurant hopes inflation doesn't cause drop in business
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans are on tight budgets these days because of high fuel and food prices, and are looking for areas to cut spending.

A packed parking area of downtown Longview means good business for places like Roma’s Italian Kitchen and Judd’s Downtown Cafe.

But fuel and food prices has some east Texans saying they’re looking for areas to cut expenses.

“Movies. Movies, probably no movies,” says Tai Boykins.

“Probably eating out. Probably not go out and eat as much,” said one Longview shopper.

And that has some restaurant owners concerned.

“There’s always concern. I have a full staff. They’re essentially my family. So when we talk about recession things like that, yes we do get concerned,” said Judd’s owner Judd Byrnes.

“We did not raise our prices, we did not change anything on the menu. Same prices, same costs. We have 15-percent discount, 20-percent discount just to appreciate the community. People just can’t give up on going out and supporting local businesses,” says Roma’s owner Ardian Marevci.

And inflation has hit restaurants as well.

“Gas prices are going up, food prices are going up,” Byrnes says.

But some say even a tight budget won’t stop them from going out.

“Going out to eat ... I probably won’t stop because the food is just as high, so I might as well go out to eat so they can cook it for me,” Boykins says.

The restaurants survived the pandemic, and they feel they can survive this.

“As my dad used to say, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. As long as we do it and do it right, we won’t have any problem at all,” Judd says.

Both Judd’s and Roma’s say so far they have not seen a decrease in customers.

