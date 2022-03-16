Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Houston Police officer arrested for child pornography

Justin Weber (Houston Police Department)
Justin Weber (Houston Police Department)(Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Weber, 29, was arrested and charged March 15 with Possession of Child Pornography 284th State District Court.

Weber was assigned to the Air Support Division and was sworn in as an officer in 2016. He has since been relived from his duty.

According to the Houston Police Department, a department within the police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 7 of the alleged pornography.

KHOU reports “In court, it was stated that Yahoo and Snapchat flagged images involving girls between 8 and 13 years old as child porn, that were uploaded and shared by Weber.”

Investigators immediately opened an investigation that led to two months.

“Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the Houston Police Department will not comment further at this time,” said the department in a statement.

HPD’s Internal Affairs Division is currently working on a administration investigation.

Weber is currently at the Harris County with a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Andrews County crash
Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood

Latest News

Fritz Hager III
Tyler native gets golden ticket for American Idol top 24 competition
TxDOT warns of gas leak near Austin Street in Nacogdoches
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and warm with strong to severe storms possible later this evening
SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality International Women’s Day teach-in
SFA Women’s Leadership and Equality International Women’s Day teach-in