Greta Van Susteren discusses Putin, NATO, interest rate hike

By Greta Van Susteren and Jeremy Butler
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Gray TV’S chief national political analyst Greta Van Susteren joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest political developments in Ukraine and in the U.S.

Susteren discussed Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy’s plea for help to Congress and called the possibility of Putin taking the fight outside of Ukraine “the fear factor.”

She said the economy would have to be watched month to month to see if the interest rate adjustment brings inflation down.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

