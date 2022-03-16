Seven golf team members killed in deadly crash near Andrews

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 11:41AM Wednesday 3/16-

Governor Abbott has addressed the tragedy that occurred Tuesday evening in a statement:

“We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and we offer our full support to the University of the Southwest and the state of New Mexico. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the families of those whose lives were lost and for the recovery of two critically injured students.”

UPDATE 11:30AM Wednesday 3/16-

The National Transportation Safety Board will send an investigative team to side of Andrews County Crash. They will send a team of 12 and will work alongside DPS. In the team is a reconstruction expert among others. This is according to the NTSB.

UPDATE 10:56AM Wednesday 3/16-

Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick has addressed the tragedy that occurred Tuesday evening in a statement:

“Please join Jan and me in prayer for the all of the victims of last night’s horrific bus crash involving the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams outside Andrews, Texas. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the entire University of the Southwest community during this difficult time. During tragedies such as this one, Texans also know to thank our brave first responders for their important work and dedication to Texas communities.”

UPDATE 9:20AM Wednesday 3/16-

Midland College has addressed the tragedy that occurred Tuesday evening in a statement:

On Wednesday evening, March 15, a University of the Southwest (USW) van was involved in a fatal car collision on FM 1788 approximately ½ mile north of SH 115 in Andrews County. USW Golf Coach Tyler James was driving the van with several young men and women as passengers. The team was playing in a golf tournament hosted by Midland College at Ranchland Hills Golf Course in Midland. The accident involved multiple fatalities, including Coach James. Two of the golf team members were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock. At this time, it is unclear about the status of the other students; however, preliminary reports indicate that several were also killed. “We extend our condolences to the USW family,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “This is a devastating loss to that school, and words cannot express how deeply hurt we feel for their loss. I have ordered the MC flag to fly at half-staff through Friday to honor the memories of Coach Tyler James and his team.” Midland College Athletic Director Forrest Allen reported that 11 schools were participating in this two-day tournament, which included both men’s and women’s teams. Today’s tournament play has been canceled. “All of the players and their coaches from the participating schools met together early this morning,” Allen said. “We were all shocked to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with USW as they grieve this terrible loss. I have talked with USW’s Athletic Director Steve Appel to let him know that all Midland College athletic team players and coaches are ready to help in any way during this time.”

UPDATE 9:00AM Wednesday 3/16-

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released their report on the crash involving the University of the Southwest’s Golf team:

According to preliminary information, on March 15, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m., a two vehicle major crash occurred on FM 1788 approximately ½ mile north of SH 115 in Andrews County. A Dodge 2500 pickup was traveling southbound on FM 1788. A Ford Transit passenger van registered to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM was traveling northbound on FM 1788. For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned. Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge pickup were killed in the crash. The Ford passenger van was returning to Hobbs, NM from a golf tournament in Midland, TX. The van was transporting The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team. As a result of the crash, six (6) students and one (1) faculty member were killed. Two (2) students in critical condition were transported by helicopter to University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE 8:30AM Wednesday 3/16-

The University of the Southwest is reporting to CBS7 that of the nine passengers who were aboard the van carrying their golf team Tuesday evening, seven were killed.

Among those killed was the coach of the golf team, Tyler James.

The two survivors are listed in critical condition undergoing treatment in Lubbock.

Below is a statement to CBS7 from the University of the Southwest regarding the fatal crash involving their golf team:

“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family. Last night, the men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back to campus from competition in Midland, Texas, when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic. Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident. While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash. Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas. USW is coordinating with Texas DPS to assist with the investigation and public information efforts. University administration is communicating with families of the students and coaching staff to provide more information as it becomes available. USW counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty, and staff. Please keep the families of students, coaching staff, and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time."

UPDATE :

CBS 7 has confirmed that The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team van has been involved in a fatal crash. A Ford 5-150 was the other vehicle involved in the accident.

We have confirmed there are multiple fatalities. Authorities say there were fatalities in both vehicles. Texas DPS has not released how many people have died or the names of the victims.

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

CBS 7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sergeant Blanco with Texas DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that there has been a fatal crash involving a college van on FM 1788 and the 115 overpass.

He cannot confirm how many people have died. CBS has a reporter heading to the scene for more information.

Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

