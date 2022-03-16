Former Texas Tech president, Education Secretary Lauro Cavazos, Jr. passes away at 95

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Education reformer, cabinet member, and Texas Tech University president Lauro F. Cavazos, Jr. has passed away at 95 years-old.

Dr. Cavazos, born in Kingsville, Texas, in 1927, became a groundbreaking education administrator as the first Texas Tech alumnus and the first Mexican-American president of the University starting in 1980. Dr. Cavazos served as president of both the University and Health Sciences Center for eight years.

In 1980, Dr. Cavazos expressed his vision for the University he served and the Health Sciences Center he led: “We could be the model for the nation in developing primary care and rural health care. And at the same time, we will build a medical school of excellence based on quality teaching, the best patient care available and first class basic and clinical science research.”

He also served as the first Mexican-American member of the cabinet of a United States president, as Secretary of Education from August 1988 to December 1990 in the Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations.

From 1975 to 1980, Dr. Cavazos worked as the dean of the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, where he continued to serve as a professor following his time in the cabinet.

Cavazos Middle School on North University Avenue is named in honor of Dr. Cavazos, whose lifelong efforts included a commitment to increased educational opportunities for minorities.

Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville confirmed to KCBD they are in the process of bringing Dr. Cavazos’ body back to Texas for funeral services.

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec released the following statement on Dr. Cavazos’ passing, Wednesday night:

