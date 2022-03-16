Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight

Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas. 

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms for much of East Texas for Thursday.  Most of the day Thursday will be warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies.  By late afternoon and evening, thunderstorms will begin to develop just to the west of East Texas. 

Much like what happened with the last storm system, these storms will increase in intensity as they move into East Texas during the early evening hours.  Heavy rainfall could cause some brief flash flooding, but the main threats will be hail and high winds. 

At this point, the tornado threat is very low.  Storms will move east during the overnight hours and come to an end before sunrise Friday. 

Some clearing is possible late Friday with blustery north winds and cooler temperatures.

