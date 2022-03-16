Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Thursday evening, early overnight

By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - We can expect beautiful weather through mid-afternoon Thursday, but then increasing clouds and chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms after.

Storms are most likely over the northern sections of East Texas with some brief, heavy rainfall of .50″-.75″, but most should see less than that. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday evening through the early overnight hours.

Large hail appears to be the greatest risk currently with very gusty thunderstorm winds of 60 mph possible.

The tornado threat is very low, and the Flash Flood threat is extremely low at this time. Most of East Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK for Thursday Evening and early Friday morning which means a 15% chance for significant severe weather.

Please be weather alert tomorrow evening, especially. Once the front passes through early on Friday, the weather will improve quickly, however it will be a very windy Friday with winds W-NW at 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Please be weather alert. If you don’t have our First Alert Weather App, now is a great time to download it for free so you are prepared for the storms ahead.

