Falling oil prices may mean some relief at the pump, but don’t expect a return to normal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s been a rapid reversal in oil prices in the past week for two days in a row with oil now trading below $100 a barrel. James Griffin, a Senior Professor of Economics and Public Policy in the George Bush School at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss what this means for consumers.

To explain what caused all of this, Griffin likened the world oil market to a big bathtub. Various producing countries put oil into the bathtub, and there are consuming countries that are taking oil out of the bathtub. Oil prices have gone down as it is expected that some of the OPEC countries will start putting more oil in the bathtub. There’s also talk that China may go through another shutdown because of COVID, so less oil will be going out of the bathtub.

Crude oil being a major input to produce gasoline causes the two to be linked in price. According to Griffin, gasoline prices have started to stabilize, and in the coming weeks, Americans could see prices go down.

Griffin warns not to be too optimistic though as things could change again for the worse.

“Don’t bet on $3 gasoline prices anytime soon,” he warned.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.