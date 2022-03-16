Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Beautiful Weather through mid-afternoon tomorrow, then increasing clouds and chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Storms are most likely over the northern sections of East Texas with some brief, heavy rainfall of .50″-.75″, but most should see less than that. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday Evening through the Overnight Hours. Large hail appears to be the greatest risk at this time with very gusty thunderstorm winds of 60 mph possible. The Tornado threat is very low and the Flash Flood threat is extremely low at this time. Most of East Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK for Thursday Evening and early Friday morning which means a 15% chance for significant severe weather. Please be Weather Alert tomorrow evening, especially. Once the front passes through early on Friday, the weather will improve quickly, however it will be a very windy Friday with winds W-NW at 15-25, gusts to 30 mph. A Fantastic First Weekend of Spring is forecast with lots of sunshine, then more showers and thunderstorms expected on Monday the Tuesday...at least through the noon hour. Very heavy rainfall is expected. In some areas, nearly 2.00″ of rain will be possible. A good soaking, for sure. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Monday and Tuesday morning is at HIGH right now and a First Alert Weather Day is possible because a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe weather is possible according to the Storm Prediction Center. We will keep you updated on both severe weather threats.

