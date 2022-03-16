Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS releases names of victims killed in Andrews County crash

By Amber Stegall
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released the identities of the 11 people involved in the crash that killed nine people, including six college athletes, in Andrews on Tuesday night.

DPS tells us a pickup and a passenger van crashed head-on on FM 1788 about a half-mile north of SH 115 in Andrews County just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The van was registered to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico. DPS says for unknown reasons the pickup drove into the northbound lane and crashed into the van. Both vehicles caught fire and burned.

Both occupants of the pickup died in the crash. Six college athletes and the golf program’s head coach also died in the crash. Two other passengers from the van were taken to hospitals via helicopter in Lubbock and were last listed in critical condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The deceased were taken to South Plains Forensic Pathology in Lubbock, TX for follow-up investigation. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

38-year-old Henrich Siemens of Seminole and a 13-year-old male were both in the pickup truck.

In the transit van carrying the USW men’s and women’s golf team and coach were:

  • 26-year-old James Tyler of Hobbs
  • 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico
  • 19-year-old Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas
  • 22-year-old Jackson Zinn of Westminster, CO
  • 21-year-old Karissa Raines of Fort Stockton, TX
  • 18-year-old Laci Stone of Nocona, TX
  • 18-year-old Tiago Sousa of Portugal

There were two who survived the crash and are in critical condition. They are:

  • 19-year-old Dayton Price of Mississauga Ontario, Canada
  • 20-year-old Hayden Underhill of Amherstview Ontario Canada
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas; 22-year-old Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colorado; 21-year-old Karissa Raines of Fort Stockton, Texas; and 18-year-old Tiago Sousa of Portugal; all died in the crash. 19-year-old Dayton Price of Mississauga Ontario, Canada and 20-year-old Hayden Underhill of Amherstview Ontario, Canada are both in critical condition in Lubbock hospitals.(Athlete photos from University of the Southwest)

