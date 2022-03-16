Central Texas mother rescues adopted son from Ukraine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local couple is trying to get their adopted son out of a Ukrainian orphanage and home to Central Texas.

Brittney Hejl, of Abbott, is traveling across the world to bring her son, Andriy, 16, to his new home.

“If that’s the only way you can get to your child, you would do it,” said Hejl.

She left Wednesday to travel more than 5,500 miles to rescue Andriy from war-torn Ukraine.

“I logged onto the computer (last week) having no idea where I was going to stay or what I was going to be doing, I just knew I needed to get to Poland,” said Hejl.

Hejl and her husband Matt officially adopted Andriy in January.

They first met Andriy when he was ten as part of an orphan hosting program they joined in 2015 where he’d come visit their family in Texas once or twice a year.

However, for years he was wasn’t able to be adopted because he still had a grandfather, and after he died a step-grandmother, as his guardians.

In 2019, Andriy became eligible for adoption.

The Hejls were supposed to fly to Ukraine to bring him home March 10, but the Russian invasion ruined their plans.

”We were getting frustrated, to say the least, that there was nothing that we could do,” said Matt Hejl. “It was just progressively getting more dangerous and more dangerous, and he’s in the northeastern part of Ukraine.”

Then last week, one of Brittney’s friend’s moms got in touch with a friend of hers who used to live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area but now lives in Poland.

That friend offered to give Brittney a place to stay.

“It’s a God thing,” said Brittney Hejl. “It’s a weird place to be to be safe over here and very well taken care of while others are suffering, but it’s been great to be here with this family.”

Then, through a lead on Twitter, Matt found a ministry that’s been evacuating people from Andriy’s city in Ukraine.

“This ministry group actually supplies different churches around the world with music equipment but recently shifted to focus to humanitarian efforts,” said Matt Hejl. “They’re willing to drive towards and into the heat of danger to get people out, and I think that’s amazing.”

Mr. Hejl says getting Andriy out of Ukraine was a logistical nightmare since Andriy’s city was completely surrounded.

“The first morning they (the ministry) came, they weren’t able to get into the town because it was getting actively shelled, they had to turn around,” said Matt Hejl. “The next morning they were able to get in, they needed to go south and there’s a main road they had to take and there was this huge tank battle going on, so they had to use a bunch of rural roads to go around--it took them a day to get to what normally takes an hour-and-a-half to an hour-and-forty-five minutes, but they got him out of his town, that was the first big hurdle to get him out because his city was one of the ones that’s actively being shelled every single day.”

He says the group started traveling west, and eventually Andriy made it to the Ukrainian border.

On Sunday morning, an employee with the U.S. Embassy in Poland went to retrieve Andriy after he’d crossed.

“The Embassy played a crucial role,” said Hejl. “I got a text message from her that said ‘I got him’...and that’s good stuff.”

The “good stuff” got even better.

“I’ve been telling everybody that right in the middle of the bad...the good moment is about to happen,” said Matt Hejl.

Not long after Andriy was picked up by the Embassy worker, Brittney got to reunite with her son at the Embassy’s welcome center.

“Just to be able to hug him...it’s a weird thing, I knew I was going to be able to get that moment, there’s times where it seems completely out of reach, but there was never a moment where I felt like I wasn’t going to get to have that,” she told KWTX Tuesday. “I knew I’d see that boy again, and we didn’t have to do near what we thought we might have to do, and that’s just God being gracious in how he made it all work out, how he put it all together.”

Now that Andriy is out of Ukraine, all efforts are focused on getting his Visa to get him home.

”I know the child that we’re getting back isn’t necessarily the child we left with in a lot of ways, just from what he’s had to walk through, but his heart, and just how he loves, is the exact same,” said Brittney Hejl.

Up until Sunday, Andriy had been sending his parents regular updates from the basement of his orphanage where he and about two dozen other children were hiding from shelling, trying to stay alive.

”I know there may be some tough things we walk through, and there will be moments where it gets harder along the way,” said Brittney Hejl. “It’s unfair they have to be, but they are resilient these kids.”

On Tuesday, Andriy had to have a required medical visit to leave the country.

Next on the list? Ice cream.

“We went and got ice cream today, that was fun, he said ‘Mom, I waited two-and-a-half years for this ice cream’--they don’t have quite the ice cream that we do in Ukraine, so he just got a vanilla ice cream cone and was super stoked,” said Brittney Hejl. “It puts things into perspective.”

If everything goes as planned, they’ll be in Texas Thursday evening.

“By golly, we’re coming home,” said Brittney Hejl.

While Brittney is in Europe, Matt is staying home with their other three children.

“That was the hardest part--not being there,” said Mr. Hejl. “But logistically with my job, I couldn’t go over not knowing when I would come back, and for our family, to give our other kids some sense of normalcy.”

Once Andriy is home and acclimated he’ll eventually go to school at the Abbott Independent School District where both Brittney and Matt work.

“It’s a really neat thing and story to be a part of, and Andriy is going to have a testimony and story that is special to share one day,” said Mr. Hejl.

The couple had a message for Central Texans and others following their story.

“To know that so many people praying for this kid they didn’t know, complete strangers, just to thank you for that because that is it, there’s nothing that Matt and I could have done to make this go the way that it did other than God just making miracles happen,” said Brittney Hejl. “Through Andriy’s story, faith has been restored for so many people, us included.”

