CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the CDC.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States.

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During that period, about two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the U.S. involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. It’s a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates.

Over the past two years, the number of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids has nearly doubled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

