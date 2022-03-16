After tough loss at WAC Vegas, Jacks shift focus to CBI tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team is back on the hardwood preparing for postseason basketball.

The fourth-seeded Jacks will take on 13-seed UNC-Asheville in the first round of the CBI tournament this coming Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Tip-off for the game is at 1:30 p.m. Head coach Carl Keller talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about the opportunity.

