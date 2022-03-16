Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

After tough loss at WAC Vegas, Jacks shift focus to CBI tournament

Pictured is Coach Carl Keller, the head coach of the SFA Lumberjacks men's basketball team....
Pictured is Coach Carl Keller, the head coach of the SFA Lumberjacks men's basketball team. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team is back on the hardwood preparing for postseason basketball.

The fourth-seeded Jacks will take on 13-seed UNC-Asheville in the first round of the CBI tournament this coming Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Tip-off for the game is at 1:30 p.m. Head coach Carl Keller talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about the opportunity.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
UPDATE: NTSB says 13 year old was driving in fatal crash
Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight

Latest News

Tyler James
ETBU staff, students remember former coach killed in Wednesday crash
SFA head women’s coach Mark Kellogg busts a move.
Webxtra: SFA hopes to bring the dance party to Arizona
The SFA women's basketball team celebrates after winning the WAC Championship.
Webxtra: SFA hopes to bring the dance party to Arizona
Tyler James at ETBU
ETBU mourns loss of former coach killed in wreck while traveling with University of the SW golf teams
Stephanie Visscher
Ladyjacks ready to build on SFA tournament legacy