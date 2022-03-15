Progress on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center about 60 percent complete

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The expansion of Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center is right on schedule.

The $5 million project is about 60 percent complete according to Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron. The walls are up for the new gymnasium and paths are being upgraded. Supplies have been coming in on schedule so far.

“One of the big issues, I know nationally is roofing materials. We were fortunate. We got all our roofing materials and new insulation in so that hasn’t been a big one for us,” Caron said.

The center has been closed since last June and the city expects it to reopen by late summer or early fall.

