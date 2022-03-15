Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview holding first kite festival Wednesday

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is doing something that may help out parents during the week of Spring Break.

They are holding the first Longview Kite Festival on Wednesday. According to Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron there will be arts and crafts and activities for the kids, as well as food trucks. It’s being held at Lear Park at Cotton and Loop 281.

“There’s a lot of open space out there. We don’t have a whole lot of trees; don’t have any overhead power lines. There’s a couple of light poles, but the wires that connect between them are underground. So it’s a good space, a good open space,” Caron said.

It runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. It is BYOK: bring your own kite, although the city is giving away kites to the first 100 attendees who show up. Boy scouts will be standing by to run the kites into the air if need be.

The city suggests bringing lawn chairs.

