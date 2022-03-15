Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash

Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler(Tyler Police Department)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a warrant for a suspect involved in a fatal crash that happened in February.

During the investigation, Chatiryn Akerra Butler,18, from Tyler, was determined to be the driver of the suspect vehicle according to authorities.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on Butler for Accident Involving Death, a 2nd-degree felony with a $100,000 bond.

Andy Erbaugh, PIO for the Tyler Police Department, said somebody called in an anonymous tip on the vehicle.

“We were able to locate that vehicle at a residence. Some of the evidence from the scene did match the vehicle we found and we have that vehicle here at the police department now, going through the evidence that is being found in that vehicle, or that may be found on that vehicle,” he said.

Butler was not located at or near the residence that the car was at.

Kelsey Hise, of Tyler, died at UT Health Hospital in Tyler on February 20 after police officers responded to a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Previous: Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Latest News

“The sheriff’s office has done everything within our power to remediate this issue,” Smith said...
Smith County sheriff fears remedial order due to jail overcrowding
Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ
Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ
Angelina County Indictments
Next steps for Angelina County: Who will fill in for Judge Lymbery?
Gas Producers Meeting
Gas Producers Meeting
President of Texas Oil & Gas Association: Ukraine crisis shows link between national security,...
President of Texas Oil & Gas Association: Ukraine crisis shows link between national security, energy security