Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a warrant for a suspect involved in a fatal crash that happened in February.

During the investigation, Chatiryn Akerra Butler,18, from Tyler, was determined to be the driver of the suspect vehicle according to authorities.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on Butler for Accident Involving Death, a 2nd-degree felony with a $100,000 bond.

Andy Erbaugh, PIO for the Tyler Police Department, said somebody called in an anonymous tip on the vehicle.

“We were able to locate that vehicle at a residence. Some of the evidence from the scene did match the vehicle we found and we have that vehicle here at the police department now, going through the evidence that is being found in that vehicle, or that may be found on that vehicle,” he said.

Butler was not located at or near the residence that the car was at.

Kelsey Hise, of Tyler, died at UT Health Hospital in Tyler on February 20 after police officers responded to a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

