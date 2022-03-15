Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
U.S. Senate passes bill to make daylight savings time permanent

(WVLT)
By Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The United States Senate has passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, is known as the Sunshine Protection Act.

The bill still has to make its way through the House of Representatives, but if passed and signed into law, it will make daylight saving time permanent.

Daylight saving time began on March 13 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.

