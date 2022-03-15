U.S. Senate passes bill to make daylight savings time permanent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The United States Senate has passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Passed by Unanimous Consent, S.623: Sunshine Protection Act, as amended (to make Daylight Saving Time permanent) @SenRubioPress / @SenWhitehouse / others — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 15, 2022

The bill, introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, is known as the Sunshine Protection Act.

The bill still has to make its way through the House of Representatives, but if passed and signed into law, it will make daylight saving time permanent.

Daylight saving time began on March 13 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.