Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged with murder has reached a plea deal resulting in a prison sentence and fine.
Tommy Pettigrew III was indicted in January on a charge of first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of Christopher Bolden, 39, of Bullard in October 2021. Pettigrew plead guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide in Smith County Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.’s court Tuesday afternoon.
Per the terms of his plea deal, Pettigrew will serve 10 years in state prison, in part because he exhibited and used a deadly weapon. Pettigrew’s fine could be as high as $10,000.
