Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death

Tommy Pettigrew III
Tommy Pettigrew III(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Erin Wides
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged with murder has reached a plea deal resulting in a prison sentence and fine.

Tommy Pettigrew III was indicted in January on a charge of first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of Christopher Bolden, 39, of Bullard in October 2021. Pettigrew plead guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide in Smith County Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.’s court Tuesday afternoon.

Tommy Pettigrew III plead guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide in connection with a 2021 shooting death.
Tommy Pettigrew III plead guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide in connection with a 2021 shooting death.(KLTV)

Per the terms of his plea deal, Pettigrew will serve 10 years in state prison, in part because he exhibited and used a deadly weapon. Pettigrew’s fine could be as high as $10,000.

+ Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler man for murder in connection with fatal shooting

