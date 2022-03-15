TVCC Lady Cardinals face off against Walters State in Nationals game Thursday

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals are in the nationals with their first face-off against Walters State Community College this Thursday.

Last year, several Lady Cards played in the nationals. This season, just one player has that experience.

”You know it’s fun being under the spotlight like that but it’s nervous at the same time but. You just got to remain humble you know and trust your teammates and trust what you know the coaches have put it into you and this was what we’ve been working for all year. It’s nervous about the same time you have to go out there and give it your all,” said Alexis Brown, player for the Lady Cardinals.

Brown said playing many of these teams in Region XIV this season has prepared her for the tournament.

“We’ve been facing them all year so it’s not, you know, it’s not like no surprise to us, or it’s like we nervous,” she said. “We’re not nervous. ... We just got treat it like the same way we just gotta go out there and give it our all.”

