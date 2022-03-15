Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy skies turn to mostly sunny/clear skies this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies turn to mostly sunny/clear skies this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies turn to mostly sunny/clear skies this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 60s. Northern areas have a low chance for a shower today as the system that brought us storms last night slings some moisture back into the area, but we’re not expecting widespread activity or severe weather. Tonight, temperatures dropping into the 50s, eventually the 40s by morning.

Tomorrow we’ll likely see more fog/reduced visibility like this morning, with visibility improving during the midmorning hours. A mostly sunny afternoon for Wednesday, highs in the mid 70s. St. Patrick’s Day, mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s, but storms possible in the evening/overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined northern counties in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather for Thursday night.

Friday and the weekend look dry, highs in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. By next Monday, we’re already eyeing another chance for storms. The Storm Prediction Center as well, as they’ve highlighted the entire viewing area as an area to watch. It wouldn’t be spring in East Texas if we weren’t monitoring the potential for storms every week! Here’s to a calmer evening tonight than last, and some spring showers that will bring May flowers. Happy Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Tommy Pettigrew III
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Lynnie Chatman
Polk County man accused of beating, stomping father to death indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-16-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-16-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-16-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips