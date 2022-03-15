Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas deputy shot at gas station but is expected to be OK

Bastrop Police Department
Bastrop Police Department(KNOE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
BASTROP, Texas (AP) - A man suspected of shooting and injuring a Texas deputy has been apprehended after a lengthy manhunt.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin. Sheriff Maurice Cook says Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was struck two times in the chest.

The deputy was also shot in the forearm, shattering it. The sheriff says Wilson is expected to recover.

Authorities say they apprehended the suspected shooter in the case around midday Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

