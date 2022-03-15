Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Study shows Texas has 4th highest number of millionaires in country

By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEXAS (KLTV) - A study from Ramsey Solutions finds that Texas has the fourth highest number of millionaires in the country.

Ramsey Solutions said this is the largest survey of millionaires ever with 10,000 participants involved.

George Kamel (Credit: Ramsey Solutions)
George Kamel (Credit: Ramsey Solutions)((Source: Ramsey Solutions))

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with George Kamel, a personality and personal finance expert with Ramsey Solutions about the study.

