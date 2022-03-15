Study shows Texas has 4th highest number of millionaires in country
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEXAS (KLTV) - A study from Ramsey Solutions finds that Texas has the fourth highest number of millionaires in the country.
Ramsey Solutions said this is the largest survey of millionaires ever with 10,000 participants involved.
KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with George Kamel, a personality and personal finance expert with Ramsey Solutions about the study.
