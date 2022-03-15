Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Severe Thunderstorms made their presence known across East Texas Monday evening.
The City of Lufkin reported flooding on Feagin Street in front of Chambers Park, Angelina Street, the Frank Avenue underpass, and Frank Avenue in front of CHI Saint Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital. They said no serious damage had been reported.
Viewers submitted photos and video of hail that moved through the Jacksonville area of Cherokee County Monday.
Another viewer captured stormy skies near Fruitvale in Van Zandt County.
