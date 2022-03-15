Reward Increased in 2020 Hood County Cold Case Slaying

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information on the 2020 homicide of Andrea Stinson, 31, in Granbury.

A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

Stinson was found fatally shot on Nov. 15, 2020 in the shed next to the house she shared with her boyfriend in the 2314 block of Morningside Drive.

The victim was supposed to pick up her three young children that afternoon and failed to show up.

Stinson sometimes went by the name of Andrea Brinlee.

Her boyfriend, as well as other friends and family members, have cooperated with law enforcement. At this time, leads are still being sought in this case, and no one has been excluded as a suspect.

Anyone with details regarding Stinson’s homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

