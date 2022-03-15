Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Suspect shot, killed by 3 Texas officers pulled gun

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Three San Antonio officers fatally shot a 27-year-old man who police say pulled a gun on them Monday afternoon, leaving a family wanting answers and a community on edge.

Police Chief William McManus said the officers were on routine patrol in the vicinity of North Hamilton and West Laurel, near Woodlawn Lake Park, when they came across the man, who family members identified as Kevin Johnson, KSAT-TV reports.

McManus says The officers tried to stop him, but he ran and at some point pulled a gun from his waistband.

McManus said the man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and felony possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

