Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pete Davidson headed to space on Blue Origin craft

Pete Davidson is heading to space. The “Saturday Night Live” star will be among the six...
Pete Davidson is heading to space. The “Saturday Night Live” star will be among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' space travel venture, Blue Origin. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Pete Davidson is heading to space. The “Saturday Night Live” star will be among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’ space travel venture, Blue Origin.

The company Monday announced the March 23 flight. Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight, which will blast off from West Texas for a 10-minute ride to the edge of space.

William Shatner was on a flight last October. Former NFL player and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan was on the company’s next launch in December.

Bezos was on the first flight with passengers last July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Tommy Pettigrew III
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Lynnie Chatman
Polk County man accused of beating, stomping father to death indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Tyler Mayor Don Warren speaks via Zoom with Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland.
Tyler partners with Polish sister city to aid Ukrainian refugees
Tyler Mayor Don Warren speakes via Zoom with Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland.
Tyler partners with Polish sister city to aid Ukranian refugees
UT Tyler Associate Professor of History Edward Tabri talks about how to teach history as it...
WebXtra: UT Tyler assoc. professor talks teaching world history as it happens
WebXtra: UT Tyler assoc. professor talks teaching world history as it happens
Pictured is Kilgore PD K-9 Drogon. (Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page)
Kilgore police K-9′s ‘alert’ on vehicle results in arrest, seizure of crack, pistol